Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Long ribbons

Obverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Long ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Long ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,010,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (387) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Long ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

