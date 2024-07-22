Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Long ribbons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,010,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (387) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Long ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (41)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (32)
- BAC (8)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (18)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (3)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (35)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (18)
- Rare Coins (45)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- SINCONA (12)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search