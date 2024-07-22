Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Long ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (53) AU (68) XF (128) VF (116) F (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (23) MS61 (6) MS60 (4) AU58 (11) AU55 (15) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (9) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF25 (6) DETAILS (12) Service NGC (44) PCGS (5) RNGA (10) CGC (1) ННР (1)

