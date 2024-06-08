Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow tail. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,5 g
- Diameter 42,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3032 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1745 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
