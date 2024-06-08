Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow tail. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Narrow tail Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Narrow tail Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,5 g
  • Diameter 42,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3032 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1745 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
