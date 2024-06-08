Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Narrow tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (30) AU (15) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) SP65 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (13) PL (2) Service NGC (9) ННР (1) RNGA (4) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (1)

Empire (7)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (7)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisor (2)

Rare Coins (12)

Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Westfälische (1)