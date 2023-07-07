Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
