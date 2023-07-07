Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

