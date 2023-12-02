10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) SP64 (1) PF63 (1) PF58 (1) BN (3) PL (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (2) PCGS (1)