Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition PF58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

