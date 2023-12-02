Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition PF58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search