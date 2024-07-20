Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,100,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Agora - August 8, 2023
Seller Agora
Date August 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
