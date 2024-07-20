1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (35) XF (39) VF (21) VG (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (8) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (8) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) VG8 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (27) Service NGC (21) ННР (4) CGC (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

