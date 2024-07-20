Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,100,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
