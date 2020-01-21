Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

