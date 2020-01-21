10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)