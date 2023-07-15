Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,450,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
