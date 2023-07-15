Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,450,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

