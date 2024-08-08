Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 490,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 51,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
