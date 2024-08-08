Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 51,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4136 $
Price in auction currency 3811 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2933 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

