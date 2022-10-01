Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Long ribbons

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Long ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Long ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,75 g
  • Diameter 36,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Long ribbons. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4147 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search