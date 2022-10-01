Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Long ribbons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,75 g
- Diameter 36,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Long ribbons. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
4147 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 ANA
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
