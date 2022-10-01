Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Long ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Long ribbons. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (1) PL (2) Service RNGA (1) ANA (1) NGC (1)