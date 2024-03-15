25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (17) VF (5) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (1)