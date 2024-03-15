Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield does not touch the crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,160,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2534 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search