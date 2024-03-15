Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield does not touch the crown
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,160,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2534 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search