Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (14)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Russian Heritage (21)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

