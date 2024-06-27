1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (32) XF (25) VF (14) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (12) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (30) Service RNGA (12) NGC (17) PCGS (4) CGC (2)

