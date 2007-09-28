Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

