2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
