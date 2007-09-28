2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)