5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
