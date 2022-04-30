5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) BN (1) PL (6) Service RNGA (5)