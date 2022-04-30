Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

