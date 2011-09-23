Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

