10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

