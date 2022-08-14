1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)