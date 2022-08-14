Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1851 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
