Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1851 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search