Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield does not touch the crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 31,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
