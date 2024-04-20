Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield does not touch the crown

Obverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 31,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search