Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

