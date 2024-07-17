5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4)