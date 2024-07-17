Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
