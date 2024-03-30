Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search