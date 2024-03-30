Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

