25 Kopeks 1853 СПБ "Eagle 1850-1858". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (6) XF (20) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (3)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)