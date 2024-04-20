25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 101,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (30) XF (37) VF (24) F (4) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (6) VF20 (3) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (6) ННР (3) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (17)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (20)

Katz (7)

Künker (3)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (21)

Rauch (2)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (1)