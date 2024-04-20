Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,672,218

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 101,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
