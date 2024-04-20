Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,672,218
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 101,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1839-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
