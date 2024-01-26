Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,072,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (10)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (12)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
15722 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price


Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search