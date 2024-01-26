Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,072,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
15722 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
