25 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (15) AU (27) XF (43) VF (25) F (6) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) F15 (1) PF65 (3) PF63 (3) Service ННР (3) RNGA (1) NGC (14) PCGS (3)

