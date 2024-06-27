Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 308,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1832 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
