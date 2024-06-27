Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 308,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
