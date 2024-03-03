Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield touches the crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,860,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 13782 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
