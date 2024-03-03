Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield touches the crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,860,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 13782 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

