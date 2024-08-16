Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1827
Golden coins (Congress Poland)
Silver coins (Congress Poland)
Copper coins (Congress Poland)
Golden coins (Nicholas I)
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 19
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 299
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
Pattern coins
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Plain edge. Restrike
Average price 52000 $
Sales
0 5
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Edge ribbed. Restrike
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Edge inscription. Restrike
Average price 150000 $
Sales
0 8
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel White metal. Restrike
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Category
Year
Search