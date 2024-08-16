Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1827

Golden coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1827 FH
50 Zlotych 1827 FH
Average price 44000 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 IB
10 Groszy 1827 IB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH
Reverse 10 Groszy 1827 FH
10 Groszy 1827 FH
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB
Reverse 1 Zloty 1827 IB
1 Zloty 1827 IB
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 IB
10 Zlotych 1827 IB
Average price 200000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1827 FH
10 Zlotych 1827 FH
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1827 IB
5 Groszy 1827 IB
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Groszy 1827 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1827 FH
5 Groszy 1827 FH
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 44

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Grosze 1827 FH Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
3 Grosze 1827 FH
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1827 FH
3 Grosze 1827 FH Restrike
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 1

Golden coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 157
Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 299
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 148
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 267

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 75

Pattern coins

Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Plain edge. Restrike
Average price 52000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Edge ribbed. Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel Edge inscription. Restrike
Average price 150000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel White metal. Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern
Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ Pattern
Average price 1500000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern
3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern The line is narrow
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern
3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ Pattern The line is wide. Restrike
Average price 9400 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search