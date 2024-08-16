Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,050,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
783524 $
Price in auction currency 700000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
2244706 $
Price in auction currency 2050000 CHF
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
