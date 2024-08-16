Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,050,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
783524 $
Price in auction currency 700000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
2244706 $
Price in auction currency 2050000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

