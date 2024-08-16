Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 СПБ НГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polupoltinnik 1827 with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,050,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

