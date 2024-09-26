Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Edge ribbed. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Edge ribbed. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Edge ribbed Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Edge ribbed Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

