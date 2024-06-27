Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 465,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

