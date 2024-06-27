Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 465,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
