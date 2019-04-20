Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
150000 $
Price in auction currency 150000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
59986 $
Price in auction currency 56000 CHF
For the sale of Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
