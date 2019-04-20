Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
150000 $
Price in auction currency 150000 USD
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
59986 $
Price in auction currency 56000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
