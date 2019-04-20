Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 150,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (1)