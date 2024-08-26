Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Weight 20,73 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 584,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
