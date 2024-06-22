Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1827 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search