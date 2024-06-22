Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (4)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
