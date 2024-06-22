1 Kopek 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

