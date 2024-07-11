Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 584,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
