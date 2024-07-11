Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 584,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (16)
  • BAC (2)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9250 RUB
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1827 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search