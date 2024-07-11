Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

