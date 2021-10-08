Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 230,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
73804 $
Price in auction currency 5300500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
219588 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
