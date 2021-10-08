Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 230,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

