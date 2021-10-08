Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Edge inscription. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Edge inscription. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Edge inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Edge inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" with mark СПБ НГ. Edge inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 230,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
73804 $
Price in auction currency 5300500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
219588 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1827 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search