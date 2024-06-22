Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield does not touch the crown
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,860,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
