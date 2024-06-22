25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

