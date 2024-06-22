Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield does not touch the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield does not touch the crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield does not touch the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,860,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield does not touch the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

