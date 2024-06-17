Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,646,540
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
