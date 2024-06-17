Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,646,540

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

