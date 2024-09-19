Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". White metal. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: White metal. Restrike
Specification
- Metal White metal
- Weight 20,73 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
