Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1827 СПБ НГ "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". White metal. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: White metal. Restrike

  • Metal White metal
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

For the sale of Rouble 1827 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

