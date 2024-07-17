Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
