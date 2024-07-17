Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

