10 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (29) AU (26) XF (26) VF (54) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (5) VF30 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (2) PF65 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (23) PCGS (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (10)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (4)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)