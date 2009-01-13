Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3887 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
