Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3887 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 1092.5 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 632.5 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1827 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search