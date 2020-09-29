Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) BN (4) PL (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) RNGA (1)