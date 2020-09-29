Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The line is wide. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
