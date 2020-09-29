Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The line is wide. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ The line is wide Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ The line is wide Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is wide. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

