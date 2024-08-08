Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 77,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
38400 $
Price in auction currency 38400 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Aurea - December 1, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6544 $
Price in auction currency 150000 CZK
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

