Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1827 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 77,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
38400 $
Price in auction currency 38400 USD
Seller Aurea
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6544 $
Price in auction currency 150000 CZK
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
