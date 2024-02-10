Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,165,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
