Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,165,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

