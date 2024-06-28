Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,375,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1827 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search