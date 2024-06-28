Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,375,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
