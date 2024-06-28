2 Kopeks 1827 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

