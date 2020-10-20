Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is narrow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The line is narrow

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ The line is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ The line is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
