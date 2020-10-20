Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is narrow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

