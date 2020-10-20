Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 СПБ. The line is narrow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The line is narrow
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1827 with mark СПБ. The line is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF61
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF61
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
