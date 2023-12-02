Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 164,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
21924 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Poltina 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

