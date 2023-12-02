Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 164,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 100,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
21924 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
