5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (44) AU (75) XF (73) VF (28) F (11) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) MS62 (8) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (18) AU55 (11) AU53 (5) AU50 (11) XF45 (16) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (8) VF20 (5) F15 (1) F12 (8) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (3) NGC (30) PCGS (17) CGC (1) ННР (3)

