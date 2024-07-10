Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,760,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (267)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4345 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

