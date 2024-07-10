Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1827 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,760,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (267)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4345 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
