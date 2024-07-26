Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,065,480
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1827
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
