Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,065,480

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

