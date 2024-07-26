2 Kopeks 1827 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1827 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (20) XF (25) VF (20) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF35 (11) BN (16) Service NGC (9) CGC (1) RNGA (4) ННР (1)

