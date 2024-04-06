25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (18) AU (26) XF (6) VF (11) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS62 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

