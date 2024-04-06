Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
