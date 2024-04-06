Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22219 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

