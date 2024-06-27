Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,672,218
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 28200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
