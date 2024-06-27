Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,672,218

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 28200 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

