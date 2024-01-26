Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 568,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22220 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

