Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 568,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22220 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
