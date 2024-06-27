Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,144,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (5)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (7)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search