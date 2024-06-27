Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,144,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1837 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search