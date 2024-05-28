Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Dotted edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Dotted edge
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
