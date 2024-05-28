Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Dotted edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Dotted edge

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Dotted edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Dotted edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

