25 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Dotted edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

