Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 173 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
