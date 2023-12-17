Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 173 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

