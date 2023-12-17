25 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

